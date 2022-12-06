BYU hosts Utah Valley after Darthard's 25-point showing

Utah Valley Wolverines (4-4) at BYU Cougars (5-4)
The Wolverines are 0-3 in road games. Utah Valley is 0-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.
TOP PERFORMERS: Jaxson Robinson averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, scoring 7.9 points while shooting 35.2% from beyond the arc. Gideon George is shooting 44.8% and averaging 12.6 points for BYU.
Justin Harmon is scoring 14.1 points per game and averaging 4.1 rebounds for the Wolverines. Trey Woodbury is averaging 13.1 points for Utah Valley.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.