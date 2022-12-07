BYU hosts Utah Valley following Darthard's 25-point showing

Utah Valley Wolverines (4-4) at BYU Cougars (5-4)
The Wolverines are 0-3 in road games. Utah Valley has a 2-3 record against opponents over .500.
TOP PERFORMERS: Gideon George is shooting 44.8% and averaging 12.6 points for the Cougars. Jaxson Robinson is averaging 7.9 points for BYU.
Justin Harmon is scoring 14.1 points per game and averaging 4.1 rebounds for the Wolverines. Trey Woodbury is averaging 13.1 points for Utah Valley.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.