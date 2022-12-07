BYU hosts Utah Valley following Darthard's 25-point showing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Utah Valley Wolverines (4-4) at BYU Cougars (5-4) Provo, Utah; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: BYU -8; over/under is 141 BOTTOM LINE: Utah Valley faces the BYU Cougars after Le’Tre Darthard scored 25 points in Utah Valley’s 88-78 victory over the Long Beach State Beach. The Cougars have gone 3-0 in home games. BYU scores 75.7 points and has outscored opponents by 3.9 points per game.

The Wolverines are 0-3 in road games. Utah Valley has a 2-3 record against opponents over .500.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gideon George is shooting 44.8% and averaging 12.6 points for the Cougars. Jaxson Robinson is averaging 7.9 points for BYU.

Justin Harmon is scoring 14.1 points per game and averaging 4.1 rebounds for the Wolverines. Trey Woodbury is averaging 13.1 points for Utah Valley.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article