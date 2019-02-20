San Francisco (20-6, 8-4) vs. Brigham Young (18-10, 10-3)

Marriott Center, Provo, Utah; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Brigham Young looks for its sixth straight win over San Francisco at Marriott Center. The last victory for the Dons at Brigham Young was a 99-87 win on Feb. 9, 2013.

STEPPING UP: The powerful Yoeli Childs is averaging 21.1 points and 9.6 rebounds to lead the way for the Cougars. TJ Haws has paired with Childs and is maintaining an average of 17.5 points and 5.2 assists per game. The Dons have been led by Frankie Ferrari, who is averaging 14.3 points and 5.4 assists.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Haws has directly created 48 percent of all Brigham Young field goals over the last three games. Haws has 14 field goals and 22 assists in those games.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Dons have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Cougars. Brigham Young has 46 assists on 75 field goals (61.3 percent) over its past three outings while San Francisco has assists on 52 of 84 field goals (61.9 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Brigham Young offense has recorded a turnover on only 15.2 percent of its possessions, which is the 13th-lowest rate in the country. The San Francisco defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 17.8 percent of all possessions (ranked 261st among Division I teams).

