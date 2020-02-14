SQUAD LEADERS: Braun Hartfield is putting up 14.7 points and 5.8 rebounds to lead the way for the Toreros. Joey Calcaterra is also a top contributor, putting up 11.5 points per game. The Cougars are led by Jake Toolson, who is averaging 15.6 points, 4.6 rebounds and 4.3 assists.

WCC IMPROVEMENT: The Cougars have scored 75.2 points per game across 12 conference games, an improvement from the 76.4 per game they recorded over 14 non-conference games.

AD

KEY CONTRIBUTOR: Hartfield has either made or assisted on 45 percent of all San Diego field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 22 field goals and 13 assists in those games.

AD

PERFECT WHEN: Brigham Young is a perfect 14-0 when it holds an opponent to 70 points or fewer. The Cougars are 6-7 when opponents score more than 70.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Cougars have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Toreros. San Diego has an assist on 44 of 78 field goals (56.4 percent) over its previous three contests while Brigham Young has assists on 61 of 89 field goals (68.5 percent) during its past three games.

AD

DID YOU KNOW: The Brigham Young offense has scored 80.3 points per game this season, ranking the Cougars 14th among Division I teams. The San Diego defense has allowed 70.9 points per game to opponents (ranked 200th overall).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com