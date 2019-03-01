San Diego (18-12, 7-8) vs. Brigham Young (18-12, 10-5)

Marriott Center, Provo, Utah; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego seeks revenge on Brigham Young after dropping the first matchup in San Diego. The teams last played each other on Feb. 14, when the Cougars forced 18 San Diego turnovers and their offense turned the ball over just seven times on their way to an 88-82 victory.

TEAM LEADERS: Brigham Young’s Yoeli Childs has averaged 21.2 points and 9.7 rebounds while TJ Haws has put up 17.8 points and 5.2 assists. For the Toreros, Isaiah Pineiro has averaged 19.5 points and 9.4 rebounds while Isaiah Wright has put up 12.9 points and 4.9 assists.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Haws has either made or assisted on 48 percent of all Brigham Young field goals over the last five games. The junior guard has accounted for 28 field goals and 32 assists in those games.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Cougars have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Toreros. Brigham Young has an assist on 42 of 71 field goals (59.2 percent) over its previous three matchups while San Diego has assists on 36 of 71 field goals (50.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Brigham Young offense has recorded a turnover on only 15.5 percent of its possessions, which is the 17th-best rate in the country. The San Diego defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 17.8 percent of all possessions (ranked 254th among Division I teams).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.