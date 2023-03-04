Loyola Marymount plays BYU in WCC Tournament

BYU Cougars (18-14, 7-9 WCC) vs. Loyola Marymount Lions (19-11, 9-7 WCC)
The Cougars are 7-9 against WCC opponents. BYU averages 75.8 points while outscoring opponents by 5.9 points per game.
TOP PERFORMERS: Cameron Shelton is shooting 38.7% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Lions, while averaging 21.2 points, 5.4 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.8 steals. Keli Leaupepe is averaging 12.5 points and 6.8 rebounds over the past 10 games for Loyola Marymount.
Fousseyni Traore is scoring 13.2 points per game with 8.1 rebounds and 1.5 assists for the Cougars. Rudi Williams is averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games for BYU.
LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 6-4, averaging 74.8 points, 31.8 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.1 points per game.
Cougars: 4-6, averaging 76.9 points, 31.1 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points.
