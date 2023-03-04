Loyola Marymount plays BYU in WCC Tournament

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

BYU Cougars (18-14, 7-9 WCC) vs. Loyola Marymount Lions (19-11, 9-7 WCC) Paradise, Nevada; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Loyola Marymount -4.5; over/under is 147 BOTTOM LINE: The Loyola Marymount Lions and BYU Cougars square off in the WCC Tournament. The Lions are 9-7 against WCC opponents and 10-4 in non-conference play. Loyola Marymount is fifth in the WCC in team defense, giving up 73.1 points while holding opponents to 45.5% shooting.

The Cougars are 7-9 against WCC opponents. BYU averages 75.8 points while outscoring opponents by 5.9 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cameron Shelton is shooting 38.7% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Lions, while averaging 21.2 points, 5.4 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.8 steals. Keli Leaupepe is averaging 12.5 points and 6.8 rebounds over the past 10 games for Loyola Marymount.

Fousseyni Traore is scoring 13.2 points per game with 8.1 rebounds and 1.5 assists for the Cougars. Rudi Williams is averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games for BYU.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 6-4, averaging 74.8 points, 31.8 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.1 points per game.

Cougars: 4-6, averaging 76.9 points, 31.1 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

