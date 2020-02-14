LMU’s Eli Scott finished with 18 points and surpassed 1,000 in his career. He joins Anthony Ireland as the only two players in Lions history with at least 1,000 points, 500 rebounds and 250 assists. Keli Leaupepe added 15 points for LMU (8-17, 2-9), which shot 51% but had only two 3-pointers while committing 19 turnovers that turned into 25 BYU points.
BYU used an 18-2 run early in the second half to take a 19-point lead and led by as many as 26 late.
The Cougars defeated Loyola Marymount 63-38 on Jan. 4.
BYU will pursue its sixth straight victory on Saturday when the team visits San Diego. Loyola Marymount takes on Santa Clara on the road on Saturday.
