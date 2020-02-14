All of Barcello’s 18 points came on a career-high six 3-pointers on eight attempts while Haws had 17 points including four 3-pointers. The Cougars (20-7, 9-3 West Coast Conference) made 18 of 40 from the arc for 45%, better than the 42% they shot overall. Yoeli Childs had a team-high six rebounds to reach 1,001 in his career, just the second Cougar to collect 1,000 after Kyle Collinsworth.