This past week, the Irish had a Shamrock Series game against Wisconsin in Chicago. Notre Dame improved to 10-0 in series games. Fox Sports said the game with the Badgers drew 5.37 million viewers and was the most-watched college game of the weekend.
For BYU, the game with Notre Dame completes its schedule for 2022, which will be its last season as a football independent before joining the Big 12 in 2023.
Notre Dame leads the series with BYU 6-2. The teams last played in 2013 at Notre Dame Stadium.
