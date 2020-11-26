DID YOU KNOW: Brigham Young held its 14 non-conference opponents to an average of just 67.4 points per game last season. The Cougars offense put up 76.4 points per contest en route to a 10-4 record against competition outside the West Coast Conference. New Orleans went 0-6 against non-conference teams in 2019-20.
