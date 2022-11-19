BYU pulls away, tops Utah Tech 56-26 to become bowl eligible

Hall completed 23 of 35 passes with five touchdowns and an interception. He also ran for a touchdown. Keanu Hill had six catches for 137 yards and three touchdowns. Chris Brooks rushed for 102 yards. BYU finished with 676 yards of offense.

PROVO, Utah — Jaren Hall threw for a career-best 456 yards and accounted for six touchdowns as BYU pulled away from Utah Tech in the second half to take a 52-26 victory in the regular season finale Saturday.

Utah Tech (4-7), from the FCS Western Athletic Conference, kept the game close and trailed 28-20 at the half. The Trailblazers took the lead three times in the first half, but the BYU defense forced them to punt six straight times in the second half.