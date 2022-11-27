BYU rolls past Stanford 35-26 in regular-season finale

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

STANFORD, Calif. — Jaren Hall threw two touchdown passes and ran for another score to lead BYU to a 35-26 victory over Stanford on Saturday night. The Cougars (7-5) scored touchdowns on their first four possessions to take control in their regular-season finale and assure themselves of a winning record for a fifth straight season.

Hall threw two TD passes to Isaac Rex, but BYU did much of its damage on the ground with 358 yards rushing against a depleted defense for the Cardinal (3-9).

Chris Brooks ran for 164 yards a year after gaining 131 against Stanford in the Big Game for rival California. Hinckley Ropati added a 43-yard touchdown run and Puka Nacua scored on a 25-yard run.

Tanner McKee threw for 313 yards and a TD, and Mitch Leigber and Ashton Daniels scored on 1-yard runs for Stanford. But it wasn’t enough to prevent the Cardinal from posting back-to-back seasons with at least nine losses for the first time in school history.

The Cougars took control early with Hall capping a 75-yard game-opening drive with a 19-yard keeper.

Ropati then broke free for his long run on the second possession for BYU to make it 14-3 before Hall connected with Rex on the final two drives of the first half for the Cougars.

The first of those TDs came on a trick play when Hall handed off to Brooks, who flipped the ball to receiver Keanu Hill on a reverse. Hill flipped it back to Hall on a flea-flicker and Hall found Rex all alone down the sideline. Rex then ran it in for a 43-yard score that made it 21-3.

THE TAKEAWAY

BYU: The Cougars played their final regular-season game as an independent. BYU heads to the Big 12 next season after a 12-year run without a conference. BYU had a winning record in 11 of those seasons but hopes joining a Power Five conference can make them more relevant on a national stage.

Stanford: Another rough season came to a merciful end for the Cardinal. Stanford is 14-28 over the past four seasons after going 82-26 in coach David Shaw’s first eight seasons.

PERFECTION DENIED

Stanford kicker Joshua Karty’s bid for a perfect season was denied. Karty came into the game having made all 24 extra-point attempts and 16 field goals. He made his first field goal against the Cougars before missing wide left on an extra point following Leigber’s 1-yard TD run in the second quarter.

Karty did make a 54-yard field goal on the final play of the first half.

UP NEXT

BYU: Bowl game to be determined.

Stanford: The offseason.

