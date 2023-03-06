Saint Mary's (CA) plays BYU in WCC Tournament

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

BYU Cougars (19-14, 7-9 WCC) vs. Saint Mary’s Gaels (25-6, 14-2 WCC) Paradise, Nevada; Monday, 9 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Saint Mary’s (CA) -6.5; over/under is 130.5 BOTTOM LINE: The No. 17 Saint Mary’s Gaels and BYU Cougars meet in the WCC Tournament. The Gaels are 14-2 against WCC opponents and 11-4 in non-conference play. Saint Mary’s (CA) is the top team in the WCC in team defense, allowing 59.3 points while holding opponents to 40.7% shooting.

The Cougars are 7-9 in WCC play. BYU leads the WCC with 9.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Fousseyni Traore averaging 2.8.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mitchell Saxen is averaging 11.8 points and eight rebounds for the Gaels. Alex Ducas is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Saint Mary’s (CA).

Dallin Hall is averaging 7.3 points and 3.2 assists for the Cougars. Traore is averaging 13.5 points and 7.6 rebounds while shooting 61.2% over the last 10 games for BYU.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gaels: 8-2, averaging 71.9 points, 29.9 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.8 points per game.

Cougars: 5-5, averaging 76.8 points, 31.3 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

