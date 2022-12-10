BYU squares off against No. 21 Creighton

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Creighton Bluejays (6-3) vs. BYU Cougars (5-5) Las Vegas; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: The No. 21 Creighton Bluejays and the BYU Cougars square off in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Cougars are 5-5 in non-conference play. BYU averages 15.3 turnovers per game and is 2- when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Bluejays are 6-3 in non-conference play. Creighton ranks eighth in the Big East shooting 33.3% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rudi Williams is scoring 12.4 points per game with 2.4 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Cougars. Gideon George is averaging 12.3 points and 6.1 rebounds while shooting 44.7% for BYU.

Baylor Scheierman averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Bluejays, scoring 11.9 points while shooting 36.9% from beyond the arc. Ryan Kalkbrenner is averaging 15.9 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.6 blocks for Creighton.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

