The Washington State Cougars are 11-9 against Pac-12 opponents. Washington State has a 0-6 record in one-possession games.

TOP PERFORMERS: Traore is averaging 9.3 points and 8.5 rebounds for the BYU Cougars. Alex Barcello is averaging 10.3 points over the last 10 games for BYU.

Michael Flowers is scoring 14.1 points per game with 3.3 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Washington State Cougars. Tyrell Roberts is averaging 8.1 points and 2.1 rebounds while shooting 39.4% over the last 10 games for Washington State.

LAST 10 GAMES: BYU Cougars: 7-3, averaging 82.3 points, 36.3 rebounds, 19.1 assists, 4.2 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points per game.

Washington State Cougars: 7-3, averaging 67.5 points, 35.8 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 4.8 steals and 6.3 blocks per game while shooting 36.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.3 points.

