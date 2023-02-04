BYU takes on Pacific in conference matchup

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Pacific Tigers (12-12, 5-4 WCC) at BYU Cougars (15-10, 5-5 WCC) Provo, Utah; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: BYU -13.5; over/under is 149.5 BOTTOM LINE: BYU faces Pacific in a matchup of WCC teams. The Cougars have gone 10-3 at home. BYU averages 75.0 points and has outscored opponents by 6.7 points per game.

The Tigers are 5-4 in WCC play. Pacific has a 2-5 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rudi Williams is scoring 12.4 points per game with 2.8 rebounds and 3.0 assists for the Cougars. Fousseyni Traore is averaging 11.9 points and 7.9 rebounds over the past 10 games for BYU.

Keylan Boone is scoring 12.9 points per game with 4.3 rebounds and 0.8 assists for the Tigers. Luke Avdalovic is averaging 10.5 points and 1.9 rebounds while shooting 52.8% over the past 10 games for Pacific.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 5-5, averaging 72.7 points, 31.5 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points per game.

Tigers: 6-4, averaging 76.9 points, 28.0 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

