SUPER SENIORS: Southern California’s Evan Mobley, Tahj Eaddy and Isaiah White have collectively scored 43 percent of all Trojans points this season.ACCURATE ALEX: Alex Barcello has connected on 73.3 percent of the 15 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 11 of 15 over the last three games. He’s also converted 60 percent of his foul shots this season.
DID YOU KNOW: Brigham Young as a team has made 13 3-pointers per game this season, which is seventh-best among Division I teams.
___
___
