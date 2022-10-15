C. Arkansas offense overwhelms Kennesaw St. in 51-24 win

KENNESAW, Ga. — Darius Hale ran for 170 yards and scored two touchdowns and Central Arkansas piled up 543 yards of offense in a 51-24 win over Kennesaw State on Saturday.
The Bears broke it open in the second quarter following a 7-all tie after one.
McElvain threw a 17-yards scoring pass to Richmond four seconds into the second quarter to end a 10-play, 75-yard drive. Later, Hale crashed in from the 3-yard line. Hayden Ray kicked a 43-yard field goal, and his 48-yarder as time expired before halftime, gave the Bears (3-4, 2-0 Atlantic Sun Conference) a 27-10 advantage.
Xavier Shepherd threw a 53-yard scoring pass to Yesiah Clemons with 8:25 left in the third to reduce the Owls’ deficit to 10 but they never got closer.
Shepherd threw for 211 yards for Kennesaw State (2-4, 1-2), which the day before announced it will be joining Conference USA in July 2024.
___
