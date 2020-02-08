Kayouloud had 14 points and 11 rebounds for Central Arkansas (8-16, 7-6 Southland Conference). Hayden Koval added 12 points, Jaxson Baker 10 DeAndre Jones 10 while tying a career high with 11 assists.

Sha’markus Kennedy had 22 points and a career-high 21 rebounds for the Cowboys (12-12, 7-6). Myles Hutchinson scored 19 points and A.J. Lawson had 14.

The Bears improve to 2-0 against the Cowboys this season. Central Arkansas defeated McNeese State 79-69 on Jan. 4. Central Arkansas plays New Orleans at home on Wednesday. McNeese State plays Northwestern State on the road next Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com