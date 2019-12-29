Central Connecticut led 41-33 at halftime but pulled away in the first 10 minutes of the second half outscoring the Camels 28-8.

Ben Mcpherron led the Camels with 13 points, Jack Zimmerman scored 12 and Patrick Lazor 10.

The win snapped an 18-game losing streak that started on Feb. 14. Prior to Sunday, Central Connecticut’s last win came on Feb. 9; a 77-68 road win over Robert Morris.

Central Connecticut begins Northeast Conference action on Thursday when it hosts Robert Morris.

