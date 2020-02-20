VETERAN PRESENCE: Senior leadership could play a big role in the outcome of this game. Eugene German, Lacey James and Noah McCarty have combined to account for 52 percent of all Northern Illinois scoring this season and 60 percent of the team’s points over its last five games. For Central Michigan, Kevin McKay, David DiLeo, Dallas Morgan and Rob Montgomery have combined to account for 63 percent of all Central Michigan scoring, including 70 percent of the team’s points over its last five games.EFFECTIVE EUGENE: German has connected on 33.5 percent of the 182 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 12 of 36 over the last five games. He’s also made 71.7 percent of his free throws this season.