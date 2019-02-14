Ohio (11-12, 3-8) vs. Central Michigan (16-8, 5-6)

McGuirk Arena, Mt. Pleasant, Michigan; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Central Michigan looks for its seventh straight win in the head-to-head series over Ohio. In its last six wins against the Bobcats, Central Michigan has won by an average of 13 points. Ohio’s last win in the series came on Jan. 29, 2014, a 71-67 victory.

TEAM LEADERS: The play-making Larry Austin Jr. is putting up 17 points, 5.9 rebounds and 5.6 assists to lead the way for the Chippewas. Complementing Austin is Shawn Roundtree, who is producing 16.1 points per game. The Bobcats are led by Jason Carter, who is averaging 16.3 points and 6.9 rebounds.

CLAMPING DOWN: The Bobcats have allowed only 70.7 points per game across 11 conference games. That’s an improvement from the 74.1 per game they allowed in non-conference play.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Teyvion Kirk has had his hand in 44 percent of all Ohio field goals over the last three games. The sophomore guard has 19 field goals and nine assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Ohio is 0-9 when scoring fewer than 61 points and 11-3 when scoring at least 61.

COLD SPELL: Ohio has lost its last three road games, scoring 57 points, while allowing 75 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: The Central Michigan offense is ranked 12th overall by scoring 83.8 points per game this year. Ohio has only averaged 68.8 points per game, which ranks 254th.

