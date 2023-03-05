Farrar scores 19, UNC Wilmington tops Drexel 73-68 in CAA

WASHINGTON — Nick Farrar scored 19 points off the bench to lead UNC Wilmington past Drexel 73-68 in the Colonial Athletic Association Tournament quarterfinals on Sunday.

Farrar was 8 of 10 shooting and made 3 of 5 from distance for the Seahawks (23-9). Trazarien White scored 14 points while shooting 6 of 7 from the field and 1 for 3 from the line and added eight rebounds. Jamarii Thomas added 11 points.