Ayesa's 23 lead William & Mary past Elon in CAA tourney

WASHINGTON — Miguel Ayesa had 23 points in William & Mary’s 73-51 win over Elon on Saturday in the second round of the Colonial Athletic Association Tournament.

Ayesa shot 8 for 15, including 7 for 14 from beyond the arc for the Tribe (13-19). Matteus Case scored 11 points while going 4 of 10 (2 for 3 from distance), and added seven rebounds. Tyler Rice recorded 11 points and shot 2 for 4 from beyond the arc and 5 of 5 from the free throw line.