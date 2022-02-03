The Norse are 8-3 on their home court. Northern Kentucky leads the Horizon in rebounding, averaging 34.0 boards. Adrian Nelson leads the Norse with 8.1 rebounds.
The Golden Grizzlies are 9-1 in conference play. Oakland averages 76.9 points while outscoring opponents by 9.9 points per game.
The Norse and Golden Grizzlies face off Thursday for the first time in Horizon play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Marques Warrick is shooting 34.5% and averaging 14.4 points for the Norse. Trevon Faulkner is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Northern Kentucky.
Cain is scoring 20.3 points per game with 10.1 rebounds and 0.7 assists for the Golden Grizzlies. Trey Townsend is averaging 18.4 points and 5.8 rebounds while shooting 62.6% over the last 10 games for Oakland.
LAST 10 GAMES: Norse: 7-3, averaging 67.1 points, 34.0 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 8.0 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.0 points per game.
Golden Grizzlies: 9-1, averaging 81.1 points, 33.3 rebounds, 17.8 assists, 9.5 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.