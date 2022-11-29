Cal Baptist hosts Cameron and UC Riverside

UC Riverside Highlanders (5-2) at Cal Baptist Lancers (4-3)
The Highlanders have gone 1-2 away from home. UC Riverside is third in the Big West scoring 74.6 points per game and is shooting 46.4%.
TOP PERFORMERS: Joe Quintana is shooting 28.6% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Lancers, while averaging 11.2 points. Taran Armstrong is shooting 50.0% and averaging 14.3 points for Cal Baptist.
Zyon Pullin is scoring 18.4 points per game and averaging 4.9 rebounds for the Highlanders. Cameron is averaging 13.4 points for UC Riverside.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.