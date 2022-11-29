Cal Baptist hosts Cameron and UC Riverside

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

UC Riverside Highlanders (5-2) at Cal Baptist Lancers (4-3) Riverside, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: UC Riverside takes on the Cal Baptist Lancers after Flynn Cameron scored 26 points in UC Riverside’s 76-65 win over the Abilene Christian Wildcats. The Lancers are 3-1 in home games. Cal Baptist is 0-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Highlanders have gone 1-2 away from home. UC Riverside is third in the Big West scoring 74.6 points per game and is shooting 46.4%.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joe Quintana is shooting 28.6% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Lancers, while averaging 11.2 points. Taran Armstrong is shooting 50.0% and averaging 14.3 points for Cal Baptist.

Zyon Pullin is scoring 18.4 points per game and averaging 4.9 rebounds for the Highlanders. Cameron is averaging 13.4 points for UC Riverside.

