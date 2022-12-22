Cal Baptist hosts Saterfield and Portland State

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Portland State Vikings (5-7) at Cal Baptist Lancers (8-4) Riverside, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cal Baptist -9.5; over/under is 141.5 BOTTOM LINE: Portland State visits the Cal Baptist Lancers after Jorell Saterfield scored 23 points in Portland State’s 85-73 loss to the UCSB Gauchos. The Lancers have gone 6-1 at home. Cal Baptist averages 66.9 points while outscoring opponents by 4.9 points per game.

The Vikings are 1-4 on the road. Portland State ranks fifth in the Big Sky shooting 34.4% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joe Quintana averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Lancers, scoring 11.0 points while shooting 28.2% from beyond the arc. Taran Armstrong is shooting 44.2% and averaging 11.1 points over the last 10 games for Cal Baptist.

Saterfield averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Vikings, scoring 16.1 points while shooting 39.5% from beyond the arc. Cameron Parker is averaging 13.4 points and 5.2 assists over the last 10 games for Portland State.

Advertisement

LAST 10 GAMES: Lancers: 7-3, averaging 68.0 points, 36.0 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 4.7 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.2 points per game.

Vikings: 5-5, averaging 80.3 points, 30.5 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 9.2 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article