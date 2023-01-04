Cal Baptist Lancers take on the Utah Tech Trailblazers on 3-game skid

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Utah Tech Trailblazers (9-6, 1-1 WAC) at Cal Baptist Lancers (8-7, 0-2 WAC) Riverside, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Cal Baptist will try to stop its three-game slide when the Lancers take on Utah Tech. The Lancers have gone 6-2 in home games. Cal Baptist averages 66.6 points and has outscored opponents by 2.5 points per game.

The Trailblazers are 1-1 in WAC play. Utah Tech is sixth in the WAC with 14.3 assists per game led by Cameron Gooden averaging 3.9.

The Lancers and Trailblazers face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taran Armstrong is scoring 10.8 points per game and averaging 5.0 rebounds for the Lancers. Joe Quintana is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Cal Baptist.

Noa Gonsalves is shooting 43.7% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Trailblazers, while averaging 9.3 points. Gooden is averaging 14.5 points and 3.6 assists over the past 10 games for Utah Tech.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lancers: 5-5, averaging 68.0 points, 36.4 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 4.3 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points per game.

Trailblazers: 7-3, averaging 79.1 points, 35.2 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

