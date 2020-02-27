Woodbury’s 3-pointer with 5:31 left put the Wolverines up 55-49 before the Lancers responded with a 12-2 run over the next three minutes and they led for the remainder. California Baptist made all 10 of its foul shots in the final 48 seconds to preserve the win. The Lancers finished 16 of 18 overall from the foul line.
___
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.