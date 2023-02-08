Cal Baptist visits Darthard and Utah Valley

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Cal Baptist Lancers (13-11, 5-6 WAC) at Utah Valley Wolverines (18-6, 9-2 WAC) Orem, Utah; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Utah Valley -7; over/under is 137.5 BOTTOM LINE: Utah Valley faces the Cal Baptist Lancers after Le’Tre Darthard scored 26 points in Utah Valley’s 76-69 victory against the Utah Tech Trailblazers.

The Wolverines have gone 9-1 in home games. Utah Valley has a 1-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Lancers are 5-6 in WAC play. Cal Baptist has a 6-4 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aziz Bandaogo is averaging 11.7 points, 10.9 rebounds and 2.7 blocks for the Wolverines. Darthard is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Utah Valley.

Taran Armstrong is scoring 12.1 points per game with 4.3 rebounds and 4.8 assists for the Lancers. Riley Battin is averaging 9.4 points and 5.1 rebounds while shooting 45.2% over the last 10 games for Cal Baptist.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolverines: 8-2, averaging 74.9 points, 38.2 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 5.8 steals and 6.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points per game.

Lancers: 5-5, averaging 70.4 points, 30.4 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 4.4 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

