The Lancers have gone 4-10 against WAC opponents. Cal Baptist averages 13.8 turnovers per game and is 5-4 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.
The teams square off for the second time this season in WAC play. The Trailblazers won the last matchup 79-76 on Jan. 13. Gooden scored 26 points points to help lead the Trailblazers to the victory.
TOP PERFORMERS: Schofield is scoring 14.8 points per game with 6.0 rebounds and 1.1 assists for the Trailblazers. Dancell Leter is averaging 11.8 points and 5.3 rebounds while shooting 44.7% over the last 10 games for Dixie State.
Daniel Akin is scoring 12.4 points per game and averaging 8.6 rebounds for the Lancers. Ty Rowell is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Cal Baptist.
LAST 10 GAMES: Trailblazers: 5-5, averaging 68.2 points, 34.7 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points per game.
Lancers: 3-7, averaging 69.5 points, 35.4 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.