The Aggies have gone 9-1 at home. New Mexico State averages 71.3 points and has outscored opponents by 7.9 points per game.
The Lancers have gone 2-6 against WAC opponents. Cal Baptist is second in the WAC with 36.0 rebounds per game led by Daniel Akin averaging 8.3.
The Aggies and Lancers square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Allen is scoring 18.8 points per game with 7.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists for the Aggies. Jabari Rice is averaging 12.0 points and 6.9 rebounds while shooting 40.3% over the past 10 games for New Mexico State.
Akin is shooting 61.4% and averaging 13.0 points for the Lancers. Tre Armstrong is averaging 15.4 points over the last 10 games for Cal Baptist.
LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 9-1, averaging 63.1 points, 35.1 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 4.2 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.3 points per game.
Lancers: 4-6, averaging 73.7 points, 34.0 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.9 points.
