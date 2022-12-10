Cal Baptist visits San Diego on 3-game road slide

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Cal Baptist Lancers (6-4) at San Diego Toreros (5-4) San Diego; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: San Diego -4; over/under is 135.5 BOTTOM LINE: Cal Baptist travels to San Diego looking to end its three-game road losing streak. The Toreros are 5-2 in home games. San Diego is fourth in the WCC scoring 79.7 points while shooting 45.3% from the field.

The Lancers are 1-1 on the road. Cal Baptist is 2-0 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 11.6 turnovers per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jase Townsend is scoring 16.2 points per game with 2.9 rebounds and 2.6 assists for the Toreros. Marcellus Earlington is averaging 13.2 points and 6.1 rebounds while shooting 43.0% for San Diego.

Taran Armstrong is scoring 12.2 points per game and averaging 5.6 rebounds for the Lancers. Joe Quintana is averaging 10.7 points for Cal Baptist.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

