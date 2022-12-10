Cal Baptist visits San Diego on 3-game road slide

Cal Baptist Lancers (6-4) at San Diego Toreros (5-4)
The Lancers are 1-1 on the road. Cal Baptist is 2-0 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 11.6 turnovers per game.
TOP PERFORMERS: Jase Townsend is scoring 16.2 points per game with 2.9 rebounds and 2.6 assists for the Toreros. Marcellus Earlington is averaging 13.2 points and 6.1 rebounds while shooting 43.0% for San Diego.
Taran Armstrong is scoring 12.2 points per game and averaging 5.6 rebounds for the Lancers. Joe Quintana is averaging 10.7 points for Cal Baptist.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.