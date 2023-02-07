Cal Baptist visits Utah Valley after Darthard's 26-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Cal Baptist Lancers (13-11, 5-6 WAC) at Utah Valley Wolverines (18-6, 9-2 WAC) Orem, Utah; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Utah Valley faces the Cal Baptist Lancers after Le’Tre Darthard scored 26 points in Utah Valley’s 76-69 win against the Utah Tech Trailblazers. The Wolverines are 9-1 on their home court. Utah Valley ranks fifth in college basketball with 37.4 rebounds led by Aziz Bandaogo averaging 10.9.

The Lancers are 5-6 in WAC play. Cal Baptist ranks seventh in the WAC with 24.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Hunter Goodrick averaging 4.9.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trey Woodbury is averaging 13.2 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.3 assists for the Wolverines. Justin Harmon is averaging 14.5 points and 3.7 rebounds while shooting 43.7% over the last 10 games for Utah Valley.

Taran Armstrong is shooting 47.2% and averaging 12.1 points for the Lancers. Riley Battin is averaging 9.4 points over the last 10 games for Cal Baptist.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolverines: 8-2, averaging 74.9 points, 38.2 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 5.8 steals and 6.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points per game.

Lancers: 5-5, averaging 70.4 points, 30.4 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 4.4 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

