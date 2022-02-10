Jarod Lucas missed a 3-pointer with 2 seconds left and Maurice Calloo missed a putback for the Beavers (3-18, 1-10), who have lost eight straight. Oregon State’s biggest lead in the game was six points, while Cal never led by more than four.
Grant Anticevich hit three 3-pointers and scored 13 with eight rebounds for Cal. Joel Brown pitched in with nine points, nine rebounds and seven assists.
Calloo finished with 18 points to lead Oregon State. Lucas added 12 points and six rebounds, while Glenn Taylor Jr. scored 11. Ahmad Rand’s basket in the final minute gave Oregon State a 31-30 lead at halftime.
Cal will remain in Oregon to play the Ducks on Saturday. Oregon State will host Stanford on Saturday.
