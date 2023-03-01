Cal faces Oregon, looks to stop 13-game slide

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

California Golden Bears (3-26, 2-16 Pac-12) at Oregon Ducks (16-13, 10-8 Pac-12) Eugene, Oregon; Thursday, 11 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Cal enters the matchup with Oregon after losing 13 games in a row. The Ducks are 11-5 in home games. Oregon is third in the Pac-12 with 9.5 offensive rebounds per game led by N’Faly Dante averaging 3.1.

The Golden Bears are 2-16 against Pac-12 opponents. Cal gives up 69.7 points to opponents while being outscored by 11.2 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dante is averaging 13.6 points and 8.1 rebounds for the Ducks. Will Richardson is averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games for Oregon.

Lars Thiemann is averaging 9.6 points and 5.6 rebounds for the Golden Bears. Sam Alajiki is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Cal.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 5-5, averaging 70.4 points, 33.0 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 5.5 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points per game.

Golden Bears: 0-10, averaging 52.6 points, 29.1 rebounds, 9.3 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 34.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

