Cal faces UT Arlington, aims to halt 12-game slide

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

UT Arlington Mavericks (5-7) at California Golden Bears (0-12, 0-2 Pac-12) Berkeley, California; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Cal looks to stop its 12-game losing streak when the Golden Bears play UT Arlington. The Golden Bears are 0-7 on their home court. Cal has a 0-5 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Mavericks have gone 1-2 away from home. UT Arlington has a 0-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

TOP PERFORMERS: Devin Askew is shooting 38.8% and averaging 16.9 points for the Golden Bears. Lars Thiemann is averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games for Cal.

Shemar Wilson is averaging 9.7 points and 8.3 rebounds for the Mavericks. Aaron Johnson-Cash is averaging 8.8 points over the last 10 games for UT Arlington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Bears: 0-10, averaging 57.7 points, 27.2 rebounds, 9.4 assists, 4.5 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points per game.

Mavericks: 4-6, averaging 65.4 points, 38.4 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article