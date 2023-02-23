Cal faces Washington, looks to stop 11-game skid

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Washington Huskies (15-13, 7-10 Pac-12) at California Golden Bears (3-24, 2-14 Pac-12) Berkeley, California; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cal -7.5; over/under is 130 BOTTOM LINE: Cal heads into the matchup against Washington as losers of 11 games in a row. The Golden Bears have gone 3-12 in home games. Cal is 2-15 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Huskies are 7-10 in Pac-12 play. Washington is ninth in the Pac-12 scoring 68.8 points per game and is shooting 42.9%.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sam Alajiki averages 1.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Bears, scoring 5.9 points while shooting 34.6% from beyond the arc. Devin Askew is averaging 15.5 points over the last 10 games for Cal.

Keion Brooks Jr. is scoring 17.5 points per game and averaging 7.0 rebounds for the Huskies. Keyon Menifield is averaging 9.9 points and 3.0 rebounds over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Bears: 0-10, averaging 54.9 points, 28.3 rebounds, 9.1 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 35.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.1 points per game.

Huskies: 5-5, averaging 67.7 points, 30.7 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points.

