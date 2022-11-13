Cal fires offensive coordinator Bill Musgrave and OL coach

The Bears (3-7) rank near the bottom of the Pac-12 in total offense (5.42 yards per play), rushing (3.40 yards per carry) and scoring (23.2 points per game).

“I felt these changes to our coaching staff were needed and made them with the best interest of our football program in mind,” head coach Justin Wilcox said in a statement. “We thank Bill and Angus for their contributions and the investments they made in Cal football, and we wish them all of the best in their future endeavors.”