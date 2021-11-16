Marcellus Earlington hit a 3-pointer to give San Diego a 43-38 lead with 16:43 left in the game, but Anticevich hit a 3 and two free throws to forge a tie and Makale Foreman buried a 3 to put Cal up 46-43 with 13:24 left to play. The Golden Bears never trailed again.
Joey Calcaterra topped the Toreros (2-1) with 18 points, sinking 4 of 6 from distance. Jace Townsend contributed 13 points and five assists. Terrell Brown finished with 11 points, eight rebounds and six blocked shots, while Bryce Monroe scored 10.
