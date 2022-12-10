Cal hosts Bates and Butler

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Butler Bulldogs (7-3) at California Golden Bears (0-10, 0-2 Pac-12) Berkeley, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cal -8.5; over/under is 123.5 BOTTOM LINE: Butler faces the California Golden Bears after Manny Bates scored 22 points in Butler’s 71-61 win against the Yale Bulldogs.

The Golden Bears have gone 0-6 in home games. Cal has a 0-4 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Bulldogs are 0-1 in road games. Butler is seventh in the Big East with 14.6 assists per game led by Simas Lukosius averaging 3.6.

TOP PERFORMERS: Devin Askew averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Bears, scoring 18.3 points while shooting 30.9% from beyond the arc. Lars Thiemann is shooting 56.2% and averaging 13.2 points for Cal.

Lukosius is shooting 42.9% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging 11.1 points and 3.6 assists. Jayden Taylor is averaging 14.8 points and 1.6 steals for Butler.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article