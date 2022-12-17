Cal hosts Stewart and Santa Clara

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

California Golden Bears (0-11, 0-2 Pac-12) at Santa Clara Broncos (10-3) Santa Clara, California; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Santa Clara hosts the California Golden Bears after Carlos Stewart scored 29 points in Santa Clara’s 86-74 win against the UC Irvine Anteaters. The Broncos are 7-1 on their home court. Santa Clara has a 2-0 record in one-possession games.

The Golden Bears are 0-2 in road games. Cal has a 0-8 record against teams over .500.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keshawn Justice is shooting 33.0% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Broncos, while averaging 12.8 points. Brandin Podziemski is shooting 44.5% and averaging 18.2 points over the last 10 games for Santa Clara.

Devin Askew is scoring 18.2 points per game with 3.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists for the Golden Bears. Lars Thiemann is averaging 12.4 points and 6.7 rebounds over the last 10 games for Cal.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncos: 8-2, averaging 72.4 points, 35.7 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points per game.

Golden Bears: 0-10, averaging 56.9 points, 28.0 rebounds, 8.9 assists, 4.5 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

