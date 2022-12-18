Cal hosts Stewart and Santa Clara

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

California Golden Bears (0-11, 0-2 Pac-12) at Santa Clara Broncos (10-3) Santa Clara, California; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Santa Clara -11.5; over/under is 131.5 BOTTOM LINE: Santa Clara faces the California Golden Bears after Carlos Stewart scored 29 points in Santa Clara’s 86-74 victory against the UC Irvine Anteaters.

The Broncos are 7-1 in home games. Santa Clara has a 2-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Golden Bears have gone 0-2 away from home. Cal gives up 67.3 points to opponents while being outscored by 9.7 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keshawn Justice is shooting 33.0% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Broncos, while averaging 12.8 points. Brandin Podziemski is averaging 18.2 points, 8.7 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 2.4 steals over the last 10 games for Santa Clara.

Advertisement

Devin Askew is shooting 38.8% and averaging 18.2 points for the Golden Bears. Sam Alajiki is averaging 0.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Cal.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncos: 8-2, averaging 72.4 points, 35.7 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points per game.

Golden Bears: 0-10, averaging 56.9 points, 28.0 rebounds, 8.9 assists, 4.5 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article