The Golden Bears have gone 9-4 in home games. Cal is 0-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.
The Huskies are 6-3 in Pac-12 play. Washington gives up 68.1 points to opponents and has been outscored by 2.1 points per game.
The teams meet for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Huskies won 64-55 in the last matchup on Jan. 13. Brown led the Huskies with 21 points, and Jordan Shepherd led the Golden Bears with 12 points.
TOP PERFORMERS: Joel Brown is averaging five points for the Golden Bears. Shepherd is averaging 9.3 points and 1.5 rebounds while shooting 38.7% over the past 10 games for Cal.
Emmitt Matthews Jr. averages 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Huskies, scoring 11.6 points while shooting 32.5% from beyond the arc. Terrell Brown Jr. is shooting 44.1% and averaging 13.8 points over the past 10 games for Washington.
LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Bears: 2-8, averaging 62.4 points, 28.8 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 4.2 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points per game.
Huskies: 6-4, averaging 67.5 points, 28.2 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 10.5 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.