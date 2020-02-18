BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Washington State’s CJ Elleby has averaged 18.7 points and 7.5 rebounds while Isaac Bonton has put up 13.7 points. For the Golden Bears, Matt Bradley has averaged 17.8 points and 5.1 rebounds while Grant Anticevich has put up 8.4 points and 5.6 rebounds.MIGHTY MATT: Bradley has connected on 38.1 percent of the 134 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 8 of 18 over the last three games. He’s also converted 84.2 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Washington State is 0-6 this year when it scores 62 points or fewer and 14-6 when it scores at least 63.

COLD SPELL: Cal has lost its last seven road games, scoring 53.4 points, while allowing 69.1 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Washington State has committed a turnover on just 16.6 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-best percentage among all Pac-12 teams. The Cougars have turned the ball over only 11.7 times per game this season.

