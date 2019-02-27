No. 25 Washington (22-5, 13-1) vs. Cal (5-22, 0-15)

Haas Pavilion, Berkeley, California; Thursday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 25 Washington looks to give Cal its seventh straight loss to ranked opponents. Cal’s last win vs a ranked opponent came against the then-No. 11 Oregon Ducks 83-63 on Feb. 11, 2016. Washington has moved up to No. 25 in the latest AP rankings following wins over Utah and Colorado last week.

SQUAD LEADERSHIP: Cal’s Justice Sueing has averaged 14.9 points and 5.9 rebounds while Paris Austin has put up 11.7 points and 4.3 assists. For the Huskies, Jaylen Nowell has averaged 16.1 points and 5.4 rebounds while Noah Dickerson has put up 12.7 points and 6.6 rebounds.

JUMPING FOR JAYLEN: Nowell has connected on 42.5 percent of the 87 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 16 over his last five games. He’s also made 75.3 percent of his foul shots this season.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Washington is a perfect 17-0 when it holds an opponent to 67 points or fewer. The Huskies are 5-5 when opponents score more than 67.

COLD SPELL: Cal has lost its last eight home games, scoring an average of 67.6 points while giving up 80.9.

DID YOU KNOW: The Washington defense has allowed only 63.6 points per game to opponents, which is the 19th-lowest figure in the country. The Cal offense has produced just 68.7 points through 27 games (ranked 245th among Division I teams).

