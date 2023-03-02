Cal plays Oregon on 10-game road slide

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

California Golden Bears (3-26, 2-16 Pac-12) at Oregon Ducks (16-13, 10-8 Pac-12) Eugene, Oregon; Thursday, 11 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Oregon -20; over/under is 130 BOTTOM LINE: Cal visits Oregon looking to break its 10-game road slide. The Ducks are 11-5 on their home court. Oregon ranks third in the Pac-12 in rebounding with 33.8 rebounds. N’Faly Dante paces the Ducks with 8.1 boards.

The Golden Bears have gone 2-16 against Pac-12 opponents. Cal has a 0-3 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Will Richardson is shooting 34.3% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Ducks, while averaging 12.8 points, 5.3 assists and 1.6 steals. Dante is averaging 12.9 points and 8.5 rebounds over the past 10 games for Oregon.

Lars Thiemann is averaging 9.6 points and 5.6 rebounds for the Golden Bears. Kuany Kuany is averaging 9.7 points over the last 10 games for Cal.

Advertisement

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 5-5, averaging 70.4 points, 33.0 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 5.5 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points per game.

Golden Bears: 0-10, averaging 52.6 points, 29.1 rebounds, 9.3 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 34.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article