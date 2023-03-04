Cal plays Oregon State, aims to end road slide

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

California Golden Bears (3-27, 2-17 Pac-12) at Oregon State Beavers (10-20, 4-15 Pac-12) Corvallis, Oregon; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Oregon State -7; over/under is 123 BOTTOM LINE: Cal hits the road against Oregon State looking to stop its 11-game road slide. The Beavers have gone 9-7 at home. Oregon State is 3-3 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Golden Bears are 2-17 against Pac-12 opponents. Cal is 2-16 in games decided by 10 points or more.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Pope is averaging 12.5 points for the Beavers. Glenn Taylor Jr. is averaging 10.7 points over the last 10 games for Oregon State.

Sam Alajiki is shooting 37.1% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Bears, while averaging 6.2 points. Kuany Kuany is averaging 9.5 points over the last 10 games for Cal.

LAST 10 GAMES: Beavers: 2-8, averaging 55.7 points, 27.7 rebounds, 8.0 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 37.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points per game.

Golden Bears: 0-10, averaging 52.9 points, 28.8 rebounds, 8.8 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 33.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

