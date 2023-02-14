Cal Poly faces CSU Bakersfield, looks to break 13-game skid

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (9-16, 5-9 Big West) at Cal Poly Mustangs (7-19, 1-13 Big West) San Luis Obispo, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Cal Poly aims to break its 13-game slide when the Mustangs play CSU Bakersfield. The Mustangs have gone 6-7 in home games. Cal Poly allows 65.3 points and has been outscored by 5.3 points per game.

The Roadrunners are 5-9 in Big West play. CSU Bakersfield has a 4-13 record against teams over .500.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trevon Taylor is averaging 9.5 points and 5.2 rebounds for the Mustangs. Chance Hunter is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Cal Poly.

Marvin McGhee averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Roadrunners, scoring 8.8 points while shooting 41.3% from beyond the arc. Antavion Collum is shooting 45.7% and averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games for CSU Bakersfield.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mustangs: 0-10, averaging 57.6 points, 27.1 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points per game.

Roadrunners: 4-6, averaging 63.4 points, 25.4 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

