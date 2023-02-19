Cal Poly faces UC Irvine, aims to stop home slide

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

UC Irvine Anteaters (19-8, 12-3 Big West) at Cal Poly Mustangs (7-21, 1-15 Big West) San Luis Obispo, California; Monday, 10 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Cal Poly takes on UC Irvine looking to end its six-game home losing streak. The Mustangs are 6-8 in home games. Cal Poly is 3- when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 13.2 turnovers per game.

The Anteaters have gone 12-3 against Big West opponents. UC Irvine ranks second in the Big West with 33.8 rebounds per game led by Devin Tillis averaging 6.1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alimamy Koroma is averaging 10.2 points for the Mustangs. Brantly Stevenson is averaging 9.2 points over the last 10 games for Cal Poly.

DJ Davis is shooting 39.9% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Anteaters, while averaging 14.7 points. Dawson Baker is shooting 47.8% and averaging 15.8 points over the past 10 games for UC Irvine.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mustangs: 0-10, averaging 56.4 points, 26.3 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 4.8 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points per game.

Anteaters: 7-3, averaging 73.3 points, 32.9 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

