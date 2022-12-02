Cal Poly hosts Goodrick and Cal Baptist

Cal Baptist Lancers (5-3) at Cal Poly Mustangs (3-3)
The Lancers are 1-0 in road games. Cal Baptist is 2-0 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 11.3 turnovers per game.
TOP PERFORMERS: Alimamy Koroma is scoring 12.8 points per game and averaging 5.3 rebounds for the Mustangs. Chance Hunter is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers for Cal Poly.
Taran Armstrong is scoring 14.1 points per game and averaging 5.9 rebounds for the Lancers. Joe Quintana is averaging 11.6 points and 2.1 rebounds for Cal Baptist.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.